Two CRPF Jawans Injured In Blast In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

(MENAFN- IANS) Raipur, April 19 (IANS) At least two jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployed on poll duty in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district were reported injured after a shell of Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) exploded, a police official said.
The incident occurred in Galgam village under the Usoor police station area when a team of security personnel was out on an area domination operation on Friday.
As per the information, the blast occurred around 500 metres from a polling booth, injuring two security men.
Bijapur district falls in the Maoist-hit Bastar Lok Sabha constituency where voting is underway in the first phase of general elections.
The area is under the influence of Maoists and due to a lack of proper road connectivity and safety reasons, the polling parties were air-dropped to their respective areas by the Indian Air Force (IAF).
In anti-Maoist operations this year 79 Maoists have been killed so far with 29 being gunned down in a single encounter in Kanker on April 16.
MENAFN19042024000231011071ID1108114228
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.