DRC To Host Women's Rugby Tourney On Friday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As many as 10 girls and ladies rugby teams from Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabic will compete for the inaugural Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf Cup on Friday.

Doha Rugby Club (DRC) is hosting the tournament.

Taking place at Doha Sports Park, the tournament will bring together more than 80 female players – junior and senior - for a day of competitive but friendly touch rugby.

Doha Rugby Club Chairman, Tim Newnham, said:“We are incredibly excited to be hosting this first-of-a-kind tournament in Qatar and welcoming teams from Bahrain and Saudi Arabia to compete with locally based teams from Doha Rugby Club and the Blue Falcons. Women's rugby is one the fastest growing sports in the world and Doha Rugby Club is committed to supporting the development and growth of female rugby at both youth and senior levels.”

“I would like to thank all our tournament sponsors, The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, The Entertainer Qatar and Nando's Qatar, as well as our tournament medical partner, The International Physiotherapy Center. We are incredibly grateful to have their support,” he added.

General Manager at Al Mana Ventures, Tony Eid, said The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf is excited to be the tournament's Gold Sponsor:“Supporting local communities in Qatar is something Al Mana Ventures and the Coffee Bean are passionate about. Team sports, especially rugby, bring people together and provide a multitude of physical and social benefits for those taking part."

Entry to Doha Sports Park to watch the tournament is free, with matches taking place from 4pm to 8pm.