Strong Explosions In Esfahan -- TV

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN -- The official Iranian television said the booms echoed across the province amid firing from the air defenses into the skies to confront "unidentified drones." It also reported identical incidents in other regions of the nation, while the aviation authority declared suspending internal air flights. Fars news agency reported that three explosions occurred close to an air base in eastern Esfahan. (end) mw

