FM Urges International Community To Recognize Palestinian State

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, April 18 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi urged the international community, on Thursday, to acknowledge and accept the State of Palestine as a full member of the UN.Addressing the UN Security Council during a meeting to address the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, at U.N. headquarters in New York City, Safadi warned that every second that the aggression against the Gaza Strip persists, the oppression gets more intense, and the occupation gets more established in the West Bank, the danger of the war on Gaza getting worse and worse. The West Bank, which includes Jerusalem under occupation, has even fewer chances of a political resolution.Safadi emphasized that Jordan will not permit anyone to use it as a fighting ground. He declared, "We will defend our security and the security of our citizens, and we will confront, with all our capabilities, any attempt by Israel, Iran, or any other party, to violate our airspace and endanger the security of our citizens."The only way to enact an autonomous Palestinian state with sovereignty over the Palestinian national territory and coexist in safety and harmony with Israel, according to Safadi, is for the Kingdom to stay united with the brotherly Palestinian people, to speak out for their rights, and to be a force for just peace.