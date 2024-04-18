(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Wildlife Habitat Council

Covia is proud to have contributed to the Wildlife Habitat Council's (WHC) white paper entitled "Enhancing Habitats for Reptiles and Amphibians." This comprehensive document showcases Covia's Nepheline Syenite Operations in Havelock, Ontario, and its commitment to protecting native turtle species, including snapping turtles, Blanding's turtles, spotted turtles and painted turtles. It also highlights various other reptile and amphibian conservation projects at other company sites around the world.

