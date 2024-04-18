CNH Dominates At Safra Show In Brazil

(MENAFN- 3BL) CNH brands New Holland , Case IH , New Holland Construction , CASE Construction Equipmen , CNH Capital , and Raven showcased products that shined in sustainable innovation at the 11th edition of the Safra Show in Brazil.

Held from March 18th to 22nd, among the main attractions of the New Holland booth was the largest harvester manufactured in Brazil: the CR 10.90 IntellisenseTM, which has artificial intelligence technology on board. Visitors to the show were able to get a closer look at the most complete line of products and services, such as the T8 and T9 PLM Intelligence tractors, 100% connected, and the PL 7000 planters.

"New Holland showed the most modern solutions aimed at digital agriculture, thinking about all profiles of farmers, from small to large, regardless of the size of the operation. Our expectation is to do great business, presenting the producer with solutions that enable them to reduce operating costs, optimize production and increase productivity," says Eduardo Kerbauy, New Holland's vice president for Latin America.

Case IH took the stage as well, with a key focus on the Steiger AFS connect, but also highlighting the Farmall, Puma, the Magnum AFS Connect, the Easy Riser and Fast Riser planters, the Patriot 250 and 350 sprayers, the Axial-Flow Series 150 and Series 250 Automation grain harvesters, the IH Corn platform, and the Draper 4F grain platform.

Raven was also incorporated into New Holland and Case IH's product range at Safra, with tech advancements such as the DirecSteerTM taking the stage, which are available for T7 range tractors with New Holland and Puma line tractors for Case IH.

New Holland Construction, represented by its dealer Bamaq, was also present at the fair, showcasing the B110B backhoe loader, the E215C EVO hydraulic excavator and the pre-launch W12D wheel loader. CASE Construction Equipment also took the stage with their W20F and 621E wheel loaders. Though these products were developed for the construction market, they are able to perform multiple tasks in farming that complement the efficiency of mechanization in agribusiness.

Celebrating 25 years of history in Brazil, CNH Capital was also present at the Safra Show, and was available during the event to offer expert support in choosing the best financial and insurance solutions for CNH products. Other innovations include credit consultation via QR Code and the +Capital application.

Those who attended Safra also had the opportunity to participate in free courses provided by CNH.

"These courses are a small demonstration of what we offer to train professionals who work or want to work in the field. We have face-to-face and distance courses throughout the year for our clients and we continue with the training project in partnership with Senai and Senar de Mato Grosso", comments Eduardo Penha, Director of Marketing and Communication at Case IH for Latin America.

CNH's presence at this year's Safra Show is a testament to the company's commitment to sustainable innovation for farming in Brazil, and across the globe.