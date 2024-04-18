Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN - Kuwaiti Ambassador to Jordan Hamad Al-Merri said his country maintains special deep-rooted relations with Palestine, affirming that the Palestine question is a top priority for the Kuwaiti leadership, government and people.

GAZA - Kuwait's Rahma Worldwide organization announced that its humanitarian aid convoy, the largest since February, reached northern Gaza as part of a campaign aiming to support Palestine.

KUWAIT - Kuwait's players have snatched 39 varied medals at athletics and jujitsu championship in the first GCC youth games currently held in the United Arab Emirates.

RAMALLAH - Zionist settlers charged into Al-Aqsa mosque under the protection of the Israeli occupation's police, said a media source.

WASHINGTON - The United States vetoed a UN Security Council resolution recommending the UN General Assembly to hold a vote with the broader UN membership to allow Palestine to join as a full UN Member State.

WASHINGTON - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated the call for ending the Israeli occupation of Palestine and establishing the independent state of Palestine on the basis of the two-state solution.

KUALA LUMPUR - Dismayed by the humanitarian disaster in Gaza Strip, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the United States should back up the efforts to implement the UN Security Council resolution on ceasefire between the Israeli occupation forces and the Palestinians.

GENEVA - A group of UN experts raised "serious" alarm over the systemic destruction of the Palestinian education system in Gaza by the Israeli Occupation Entity.

WASHINGTON - In response to Iran's unprecedented attack on the Israeli occupation, the US has decided sweeping actions against several actors involved in Iran's unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) program. (end)

