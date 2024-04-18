São Paulo Pizzeria Named Best In Latin America

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo, often heralded as a global pizza capital second only to New York, has added another feather to its cap.
Leggera Pizza Napoletana, one of its local treasures, has been honored as the finest pizzeria in Latin America.
This prestigious recognition came during the 50 Top Pizza Latin America 2024 awards on April 17 in Rio de Janeiro.
Located in São Paulo's Pompeia and Jardim Paulista districts, Leggera Pizza Napoletana is renowned for its exquisite marinara pizza.
Priced at R$ 58 ($11), this fan favorite is crafted from a dough that undergoes a lengthy fermentation process and is topped with a rich blend of tomato sauce, oregano, basil, garlic, and olive oil.
Brazil led the charge at the awards, boasting 25 pizzerias on the list, more than any other nation.
Argentina and Chile were also well represented, securing second and third place with eight and six spots respectively.
Moreover, the event highlighted the international acclaim awaiting the top ten Latin American pizzerias as they earned spots in the upcoming 100 Best Pizzerias in the World competition.
This global showdown is set for September 10 at the Mercadante Theatre in Naples, Italy.
Among other notable winners was Matheus Ramos, the owner and chef of QT Pizza Bar, which secured the second position.
Ramos was also awarded the prestigious Pizzaiolo of the Year 2024 – Ferrarelle Award.
He shared his immense pride and joy in the recognition, emphasizing that pizza transcends the realm of fast food to become a gourmet dish worthy of passion and craftsmanship.
The selection process for the awards is rigorous, originating in Italy in 2017 and now encompassing entries from several continents.
Judging criteria include the quality of the pizza, the synergy of ingredients, and their origins.
Additional aspects such as service, customer interaction, ambiance, and efficient management of waiting lines are also critically evaluated.
This year's ranking showcased a diverse array of pizzerias across Latin America, with São Paulo's QT Pizza Bar and Ti Amo from Adrogué, Argentina, completing the top three.
The competition remains exclusive to artisanal and independent pizzerias, sidelining chains to ensure a spotlight on authentic, handcrafted pizza making.
Check out the top pizzerias in Latin America:
Leggera Pizza Napoletana - São Paulo, Brazil
QT Pizza Bar - São Paulo, Brazil
Ti Amo - Adrogué, Argentina
A Pizza da Mooca - São Paulo, Brazil
Allería - Providencia, Chile
Ardente - Mexico City, Mexico
Unica Pizzeria - São Paulo, Brazil
Imilla Alzada - La Paz, Bolivia
Ferro e Farinha - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Atte. Pizzeria Napoletana - Buenos Aires, Argentina
Flama - Miraflores, Peru
Veridiana - São Paulo, Brazil
Grazie Pizzeria Napoletana - Maceió, Brazil
400 Pizzeria - Las Condes, Chile
Chichilo's - Santa Fe, Argentina
Siamo nel Forno - Buenos Aires, Argentina
Baco Pizzeria - Brazil
Grazie Napoli - Santo André, Brazil
Capricciosa - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Domani - Pizza Napoletana - Providencia, Chile
Coltivi - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Davvero Pizzeria - Ñuñoa, Chile
Luigia - Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil
Ciao Pizzeria Napoletana - Porto Alegre, Brazil
Núvola - Buenos Aires, Argentina
Otto e Mezzo Pizza Verace - Bento Gonçalves, Brazil
Cincinnati - Buenos Aires, Argentina
Locale Pizza - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Capri - Lo Barnechea, Chile
Quintal 333 - Governador Valadares, Brazil
ST Giovanni's - Las Condes, Chile
Frasca - Carlos Barbosa, Brazil
Vinny's - Brasilia, Brazil
Carlos - São Paulo, Brazil
Francisca del Fuego - Buenos Aires, Argentina
Pizzaiolo - Medellín, Colombia
Portarossa - Pampatar, Venezuela
Paradiso - Pedro Juan Caballero, Paraguay
Pizzeria La Clásica - San Salvador, El Salvador
L'Incanto - Punta del Este, Uruguay
Di Bari Pizza - São Paulo, Brazil
Il Caminetto - Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Seba's - Uvita, Costa Rica
Dopodomani - Naguanagua, Venezuela
Pizza di Casabona - Santos, Brazil
Piccola Fattoria - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
L'Aperó Pizza - Guatemala City, Guatemala
Wilma's Pizza - São Paulo, Brazil
Vallino Pizzeria Napoletana - Domingos Martins, Brazil
La Nonna - Aguascalientes, Mexico
