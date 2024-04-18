São Paulo Pizzeria Named Best In Latin America

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo, often heralded as a global pizza capital second only to New York, has added another feather to its cap.



Leggera Pizza Napoletana, one of its local treasures, has been honored as the finest pizzeria in Latin America.



This prestigious recognition came during the 50 Top Pizza Latin America 2024 awards on April 17 in Rio de Janeiro.



Located in São Paulo's Pompeia and Jardim Paulista districts, Leggera Pizza Napoletana is renowned for its exquisite marinara pizza.



Priced at R$ 58 ($11), this fan favorite is crafted from a dough that undergoes a lengthy fermentation process and is topped with a rich blend of tomato sauce, oregano, basil, garlic, and olive oil.



Brazil led the charge at the awards, boasting 25 pizzerias on the list, more than any other nation.







Argentina and Chile were also well represented, securing second and third place with eight and six spots respectively.



Moreover, the event highlighted the international acclaim awaiting the top ten Latin American pizzerias as they earned spots in the upcoming 100 Best Pizzerias in the World competition.



This global showdown is set for September 10 at the Mercadante Theatre in Naples, Italy.



Among other notable winners was Matheus Ramos, the owner and chef of QT Pizza Bar, which secured the second position.



Ramos was also awarded the prestigious Pizzaiolo of the Year 2024 – Ferrarelle Award.



He shared his immense pride and joy in the recognition, emphasizing that pizza transcends the realm of fast food to become a gourmet dish worthy of passion and craftsmanship.



The selection process for the awards is rigorous, originating in Italy in 2017 and now encompassing entries from several continents.



Judging criteria include the quality of the pizza, the synergy of ingredients, and their origins.



Additional aspects such as service, customer interaction, ambiance, and efficient management of waiting lines are also critically evaluated.



This year's ranking showcased a diverse array of pizzerias across Latin America, with São Paulo's QT Pizza Bar and Ti Amo from Adrogué, Argentina, completing the top three.



The competition remains exclusive to artisanal and independent pizzerias, sidelining chains to ensure a spotlight on authentic, handcrafted pizza making.

Check out the top pizzerias in Latin America:





Leggera Pizza Napoletana - São Paulo, BrazilQT Pizza Bar - São Paulo, BrazilTi Amo - Adrogué, ArgentinaA Pizza da Mooca - São Paulo, BrazilAllería - Providencia, ChileArdente - Mexico City, MexicoUnica Pizzeria - São Paulo, BrazilImilla Alzada - La Paz, BoliviaFerro e Farinha - Rio de Janeiro, BrazilAtte. Pizzeria Napoletana - Buenos Aires, ArgentinaFlama - Miraflores, PeruVeridiana - São Paulo, BrazilGrazie Pizzeria Napoletana - Maceió, Brazil400 Pizzeria - Las Condes, ChileChichilo's - Santa Fe, ArgentinaSiamo nel Forno - Buenos Aires, ArgentinaBaco Pizzeria - BrazilGrazie Napoli - Santo André, BrazilCapricciosa - Rio de Janeiro, BrazilDomani - Pizza Napoletana - Providencia, ChileColtivi - Rio de Janeiro, BrazilDavvero Pizzeria - Ñuñoa, ChileLuigia - Foz do Iguaçu, BrazilCiao Pizzeria Napoletana - Porto Alegre, BrazilNúvola - Buenos Aires, ArgentinaOtto e Mezzo Pizza Verace - Bento Gonçalves, BrazilCincinnati - Buenos Aires, ArgentinaLocale Pizza - Rio de Janeiro, BrazilCapri - Lo Barnechea, ChileQuintal 333 - Governador Valadares, BrazilST Giovanni's - Las Condes, ChileFrasca - Carlos Barbosa, BrazilVinny's - Brasilia, BrazilCarlos - São Paulo, BrazilFrancisca del Fuego - Buenos Aires, ArgentinaPizzaiolo - Medellín, ColombiaPortarossa - Pampatar, VenezuelaParadiso - Pedro Juan Caballero, ParaguayPizzeria La Clásica - San Salvador, El SalvadorL'Incanto - Punta del Este, UruguayDi Bari Pizza - São Paulo, BrazilIl Caminetto - Santo Domingo, Dominican RepublicSeba's - Uvita, Costa RicaDopodomani - Naguanagua, VenezuelaPizza di Casabona - Santos, BrazilPiccola Fattoria - Rio de Janeiro, BrazilL'Aperó Pizza - Guatemala City, GuatemalaWilma's Pizza - São Paulo, BrazilVallino Pizzeria Napoletana - Domingos Martins, BrazilLa Nonna - Aguascalientes, Mexico