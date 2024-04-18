               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Israel Unlikely To Attack Iran Nuclear Program


(MENAFN- Asia Times) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to retaliate against Iran for the unprecedented aerial assault on April 13. He has made it clear that“we will make our own decisions and the state of Israel will do all that is needed to defend itself.”

Iran's attack involved around 170 drones, over 30 cruise missiles and more than 120 ballistic missiles, all directed against Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The attack was launched in retaliation for Israel's April 1 strike against the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Syria, which killed two top military leaders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The timing, scale and nature of Israel's response remain to be seen. But various options have been mentioned , including a strike of some sort against Iran's nuclear weapons program .

Israel has targeted Iran's nuclear program before. It has assassinated a number of nuclear scientists, over the years, and launched a number of attacks on the country's nuclear facilities. Physical attacks have taken the form of drone strikes and commando raids – including one in January 2018 on a facility in Tehran, in which Mossad agents stole large numbers of classified documents that Netanyahu said proved Iran was pursuing a nuclear weapons program.

In April 2021, Iran accused Israel of orchestrating an explosion at its primary uranium enrichment facility in Natanz, resulting in substantial damage to its centrifuges. This marked the second incident within a year, each involving a mysterious explosion at the site. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in either attack.

