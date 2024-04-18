Annual Examinations For 9Th And 10Th Grade Students Begin Tomorrow In KP

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The annual examinations for 9th and 10th-grade students under eight education boards in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are scheduled to commence tomorrow. A total of 881,914 male and female students from both classes across the province will participate in these exams. Documents obtained by TNN reveal that 453,662 students from Class IX and 428,252 students from Class X are expected to sit for the exams.

Preparations have been finalized to accommodate a maximum of 183,335 students under the Peshawar Board.

Similarly, 114,898 students under the Malakand Board, 143,337 under the Abbottabad Board, 145,665 under the Mardan Board, 59,327 under the Bannu Board, 96,014 under the Kohat Board, 95,605 under the Swat Board, and 48,723 under the DI Khan Board will participate in the exams.

A total of 3,528 examination halls have been established across the province for the upcoming examinations. Additionally, over 300 CCTV cameras have been installed in these examination halls to deter cheating and other illicit activities.

Nasrullah Khan, Chairman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All Boards Professors, has assured that special measures will be taken to prevent any form of cheating or duplication. He warned students against relying on unauthorized guides or materials, as the examination papers are based on the same Student Learning Outcomes (SLO) across the province.

Khan emphasized that strict action will be taken against any examination hall administration found responsible for leaking exam papers. All eight education boards in the province have completed their preparations, with dedicated staff working tirelessly to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the examinations. Not only have facilities for students been arranged in all 3,528 examination halls, but provisions for staff members' welfare have also been ensured.