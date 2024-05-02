WI Batter Devon Thomas Banned By ICC For Five Years Under Anti-Corruption Code

(MENAFN- IANS) Dubai, May 2 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday banned West Indies men's batter Devon Thomas from all forms of cricket for five years. The move comes after Thomas accepted breaching seven counts of the anti-corruption codes of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Earlier, in May last year, ICC had provisionally suspended Thomas for corruption through seven charges under its anti-corruption code, including contriving to fix matches. The ICC also said the last 18 months of the period of ineligibility for Thomas would be suspended. The period of ineligibility for Thomas is backdated to May 23, 2023, the date he was provisionally suspended.

Thomas, 34, played for West Indies in 21 ODIs and 12 T20Is from 2009 to 2022, apart from making a lone Test appearance in Australia in December 2022.“Having played both international and professional domestic/franchise cricket, Devon attended numerous anti-corruption education sessions.”

“He therefore knew what his obligations were under the Anti-Corruption Codes but failed to meet these obligations across three different franchise leagues. This ban is apt and should send a strong message to players and corrupters that attempts to corrupt our sport will be dealt with firmly.”

As per the ICC, Thomas, who chose to admit the charges and agreed to a sanction with the ICC in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing, admitted to being in breach of the following provisions of the SLC, ECB and CPL Codes:

Article 2.1.1 of the SLC Code - contriving or being party to an agreement to fix or attempt to fix, contrive or influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspects of matches in the Lanka Premier League 2021.

Article 2.4.4 of the SLC Code – failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, without unnecessary delay, full details of an approach or invitations received to engage in Corrupt Conduct in the Lanka Premier League 2021.

Article 2.4.6 of the SLC Code - failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official's investigation by failing to provide accurately and completely any information and/or documentation requested by the Designated Anti-Corruption Official.

Article 2.4.7 of the SLC Code – obstructing or delaying the Designated Anti-Corruption Official's investigation into Corrupt Conduct, including (without limitation) concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and/or that may be evidence of or may lead to the discovery of evidence of Corrupt Conduct.

Article 2.4.4 of the ECB Code – failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, without unnecessary delay, full details of an approach or invitations received to engage in Corrupt Conduct at the Abu Dhabi T10 2021.

Article 2.4.4 of the CPL Code – failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, without unnecessary delay, full details of an approach or invitations received to engage in Corrupt Conduct in relation to the CPL 2021.

Article 2.4.2 of the CPL Code – failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (without unnecessary delay) the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or benefit (a) that he knew or should have known was made in order to procure a breach of the CPL Code, or (b) could have brought the player or the game of cricket into disrepute.