Lufthansa Cancels Most Flights In Europe

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Lufthansa tops the list of airlines that have canceled the mostflights in Europe, Azernews reports, citingforeign media outlets.

The largest German airline canceled 5.99 percent of its flightsin the first three months of the year (6,803 cancellations). In thesame period of 2023, this figure was just under three percent. Oneof the reasons for the cancellation is the repeated strikes in thefirst quarter.

Flightright stated that the number of strikes has increasedsignificantly, and also openly criticized the airline.

The second place in the ranking is occupied by the Dutch airlineKLM with a share of 2.27 percent (1,294 cancellations) of flightcancellations.

Austrian Airlines took the third place with 2.25 percent German airline, Eurowings (1.51 percent), is in fourthplace.