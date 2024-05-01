Scottish Government Survives Vote Of No Confidence

(MENAFN- IANS) London, May 2 (IANS) The Scottish government has survived a vote of no confidence, just days after First Minister Humza Yousaf announced his resignation.

The Labour-led vote of no confidence in the Scottish government was defeated by 70 votes to 58 at Holyrood, the Scottish Parliament, on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The vote was unlikely to pass without the support of the Scottish Green Party after the first Minister confirmed he would be stepping down.

Yousaf, leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), announced his resignation on Monday.

He has been under immense pressure since he ended a power-sharing deal with the Scottish Green Party last week.

Yousaf acknowledged that he had underestimated "the level of hurt and upset" caused by his decision to sever ties with the Greens.

He called for a leadership contest to find his replacement immediately. Yousaf will continue to serve as first Minister until a new leader is appointed.

Under Scottish law, members of the Scottish Parliament have 28 days to choose a replacement.