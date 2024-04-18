Azercell Hosts The GSMA M360 Eurasia In Baku For The Second Time

(MENAFN- AzerNews) M360 Eurasia 2024 returns to Baku, bringing togetherindustry leaders to drive regional transformation

Azercell is pleased to announce its sponsorship of GSMA M360Eurasia 2024, set to take place in Baku on May 15-16. The eventwill be hosted with the support of the Ministry of DigitalDevelopment and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

This year M360 Eurasia will again convene in Azerbaijanexecutives from leading mobile and vertical sectors, as well asregulatory figures across the region to explore how the mobileindustry can foster the power of digital through partnerships, thuspaving the way for sustainable innovation and continuousprogress.

Zarina Zeynalova, CEO of Azercell, said:“The rapid transitionfrom a process- to a data-driven world presents unparalleledopportunities for reinvention and growth. As Azerbaijan's leadingmobile operator, we recognize our crucial role in shaping thecountry's digital ecosystem. Therefore, Azercell is honored to hostthis prestigious event in Baku, which we believe will serve as aplatform for discussions and collaboration opportunities for betterfuture.”

The first day's agenda will focus on unlocking the power ofdigital and accelerating the ongoing digital transformation in CIScountries and the neighboring regions. Key topics of discussionwill include the Role of Generative AI and Digital DNA amongothers. The second day's agenda will kick off with a focus oncommitment to the ESG agenda, further steering the world toward agreener, safer and more connected future. Anticipating COP29, theevent will spotlight the critical convergence of digitalization andclimate action, followed by industry leaders discussingNext-Generation Networks and exploring comprehensive approaches tocybersecurity across the digital value chain.

Considering the previous edition's impressive attendance from 29countries and territories, consisting of 30% senior decision-makersand 45% non-telco attendees, the event is on track to attract asimilar audience.

Registration for the event to be held 15th and 16th May at JWMariott Absheron Baku, is now open on the GSMA M360 Eurasia Registration Page.