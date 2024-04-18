Ukraine Needs $42B In Budget Support This Year - IMF

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine needs at least $42 billion in international aid for budget support this year in the context of Russia's ongoing war.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said this in Washington on Thursday in response to a question from an Ukrinform correspondent.

"At this point, we assess the [Ukrainian budget] needs for this year at $42 billion," she said.

She expressed confidence that this would be possible because international support remains firm.

"I was very pleased to listen to statements yesterday at the roundtable on Ukraine that support for Ukraine remains steady, it is firm," Georgieva said.

At the same time, she stressed that in order to solve economic problems for Ukraine and the region, it is necessary, first and foremost, to stop the Russian war.

"A war above all is tragic, having men and women and children killed and wounded in a daily occurrence. So we need this war to end for their sake," she said.

In addition, Georgieva praised the efforts of the Ukrainian authorities to stabilize the economy in the war-torn country.

The spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank are being held in Washington this week. The event brought together the heads of governments, ministries and central banks from nearly 190 countries. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal represents the Ukrainian delegation at the forum.