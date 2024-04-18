Shmyhal, French Economy Minister Discuss Confiscation Of Frozen Russian Assets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with French Minister of Economy, Finance, Industrial and Digital Sovereignty Bruno Le Maire to discuss the confiscation of frozen Russian assets.

"A fruitful meeting with Minister of Economy, Finance, Industrial and Digital Sovereignty of France Bruno Le Maire," Shmyhal said in a post on Telegram .

During the meeting, the Ukrainian prime minister outlined Ukraine's military needs, in particular, he emphasized the need to strengthen air defense capabilities.

The politicians also discussed the restoration of Ukraine's energy system following Russian air strikes.

"A separate topic was the confiscation of frozen Russian assets. We count on the support of our partners in all these issues," the Ukrainian prime minister emphasized.

Shmyhal expressed his gratitude to France for its solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

As reported by Ukrinform, during a working visit to the United States, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal called on international partners to intensify and complete efforts to confiscate frozen Russian assets to transfer them for Ukraine's recovery.