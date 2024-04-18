UK, US Sanction Leading Iranian Military Figures, Entities

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, April 18 (KUNA) -- The UK has sanctioned a further seven individuals and six entities who have enabled Iran to conduct destabilizing regional activity, including its direct attack on the Israeli occupation.

This adds to the 400-plus sanctions already imposed on Iran, the UK Foreign Office said in a statement, adding that previous sanctions include the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in its entirety and many of those responsible for the attack on the Israeli occupation.

In a coordinated package with the US, leading Iranian military figures have been sanctioned in response to Iran's dangerous direct attack on the Israeli occupation on 14 April, it added.

The UK and US have also announced a range of sanctions to tighten the net on key actors within Iran's unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and missile industries and further limit Iran's ability to destabilize the region, it noted.

Tehran had launched unprecedented missile attacks on the Israeli occupation in response to the latter's attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. (end)

