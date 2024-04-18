You Can't Hold A Good Weed Stock Down (Nasdaq: CGC) (NASDAQ: TLRY) (NASDAQ: ACB)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource covering cannabis stocks reports on trading in cannabis stocks tor today's session and some of the top gainers.

Looking at why the stocks are up today, speculation includes short covering and cannabis banking reform.

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED ) (Nasdaq: CGC ) is trading at $7.91, spiking $1.43 for a 21.94% gain, with a high of $8.03 on the NASDAQ. The company's most recent news was results of the shareholder meeting and an update on strategy.

"On October 25, 2022, Canopy Growth previously announced a strategy to accelerate its entry into the U.S. cannabis industry and unleash the value of its full U.S. cannabis ecosystem through the creation of a new U.S.-domiciled holding company, Canopy USA, LLC ("Canopy USA"). Canopy USA holds the Company's U.S. cannabis investments, which will enable it to exercise rights to acquire Acreage Holdings, Inc. ("Acreage"), Mountain High Products, LLC, Wana Wellness, LLC and The Cima Group, LLC (collectively, "Wana") and Lemurian, Inc. ("Jetty"). Canopy Growth is expected to deconsolidate the financial results of Canopy USA and have a non-controlling interest in Canopy USA, which will be accounted for as an equity method (fair value) investment."

Potential benefits of this strategy include:

"Fast Tracks Entry into the World's Largest and Fastest Growing Cannabis Market: The U.S. retail cannabis market is projected to be as high as approximately US$50 billion in 2026, and this strategy aims to unlock the ability to capture share and return on investments made to date. Through these "stepping stone" transactions, Canopy Growth will be strategically repositioned to capitalize on the benefits of complete ownership and control of its U.S. THC portfolio of assets following the date that the NASDAQ Stock Market or The New York Stock Exchange permit the listing of companies that consolidate the financial statements of companies that cultivate, distribute or possess marijuana (as defined in 21 U.S.C 802) in the United States."

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY ) (TSX: TLRY ) is trading at $1.7450, up marginally at 0.0250 (+1.45%) on the NASDAQ. News from the company's subsidiary , Montauk Brewing Company , came out today announcing the return of Project 4:20 India Pale Ale, a limited release crafted to celebrate and support green charities during Earth Month and beyond. This year, Montauk will donate proceeds of Project 4:20 to the Surfrider Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world's oceans, waves and beaches.

Montauk brewed Project 4:20 (6.8% alcohol-by-volume) with a unique blend of terpenes for maximum dankness, resulting in a hazy IPA that delivers resinous hempy aromatic notes. In addition to donating 5% of proceeds from Project 4:20 to the Surfrider Foundation, Montauk Brewing will also promote and participate in beach cleanups hosted in April by the organization's Eastern Long Island and Central Long Island chapters.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB ) (TSX: ACB) is trading at$ 6.55, gaining $0.76, up 13.13% on the NASDAQ with a morning high of $6.57.

Research more pot and cannabis stocks with Investorideas free stock directory

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.