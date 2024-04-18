The China Beef Processing Innovation And Development Conference Was Held In Yangxin

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) In order to promote the standardized and regulated development of beef slaughter and processing, enhance the deep processing level of the beef industry, guarantee the quality and safety of beef products, and promote high-quality development of the beef industry, the China Meat Association and the Shandong Quality Livestock Products Association, with guidance from the Shandong Veterinary Association, Binzhou Animal Husbandry Association, Yangxin County Animal Husbandry Association, JD Group, and Niu Zhigu Holdings (Yangxin) Co., Ltd., jointly organized the China Beef Processing Innovation and Development Conference and the China (Yangxin) Beef Industry Expo on April 7th at the Niuzhigu Industrial Park in Yangxin County.







The conference opened with a performance of the traditional Yangxin opera“Together Prosperous Yangxin.” Du Yujie, Deputy Mayor of Binzhou Municipal People's Government, Chen Wei, Vice Chairman of the World Meat Organization and Executive President and Secretary-General of the China Meat Association, Zhang Naiqing, Member of the Party Group and Deputy Director of the Shandong Provincial Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Bureau, Feng Zhongze, Deputy Director of the China Animal Disease Prevention and Control Center (Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Slaughter Technology Center), Wang Weimin, Deputy Director of the Agricultural and Rural Affairs Ministry's Center for Agricultural Product Quality and Safety, Shen Zhiqiang, Chairman of the Shandong Veterinary Association, and Luo Xinxian, Chairman of the Shandong Quality Livestock Products Association, delivered speeches. Wang Shurong, Deputy County Mayor of Yangxin County People's Government, introduced the development of the beef industry in Yangxin County. The conference released the national beef and yak system – new technologies for beef slaughter and processing, and Sun Baozhong, Researcher at the Beijing Institute of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Medicine, Chinese Academy of Agriculture Sciences, introduced the achievements of the national beef and yak system in beef slaughter and processing.













To accelerate the transformation of traditional Yangxin beef enterprises into new models of internet e-commerce, and to empower the regional brand of“Yangxin Beef” with new internet retail formats, the Yangxin County People's Government joined hands with JD Group to achieve resource sharing and win-win cooperation. Feng Quanpu, Vice President of JD Group and Head of Retail Public Affairs, and Zhao Yong, Member of the Standing Committee of Yangxin County Party Committee and Deputy County Mayor, jointly launched the cooperation ceremony for JD Fresh S-class industrial belt. The conference also held a signing ceremony for the“Initiative for the High-Quality Development of Beef Slaughter and Processing” and conducted roundtable discussions and signing ceremonies for silver-enterprise cooperation projects. Zheng Lingjian, Secretary of the Yangxin County Party Committee, as well as officials from provincial and municipal departments, leaders of well-known“beef” enterprises from all over the country, experts, scholars, and professors attended the conference.













The theme of this conference,“Good Cattle, Good Meat, Good Brand,” focused on the field of beef processing and was a professional event that brought the latest technological trends and business opportunities to beef processing practitioners and related industries. The conference invited representatives from domestic and foreign meat production companies, as well as relevant experts and scholars, to discuss technological innovation, market trends, and development strategies in the meat production industry. Concurrently, a series of colorful activities were held, including roundtable discussions on innovation and sustainable development of the beef industry chain, one-on-one free consultations with experts, exhibitions of beef processing and related industries, large-scale magic and physical shows, and the Yangxin Food and Fun Carnival.