CSR Europe And Wildlife Habitat Council Launch Business-Led Biodiversity Alliance For Sustainable Management

Leading businesses Syensqo, BASF, PPC, Titan, Hitachi, Autostrade per l'Italia, Leonardo, Coca-Cola HBC, and the national CSR Network Impronta Etica joined forces to integrate solid biodiversity management strategies into business operations.

In 2024, the Alliance will prioritize mitigating business site impacts on biodiversity, integrating conservation efforts into CSR and sustainability policies. In 2025, the Alliance will open to the participation of non-member companies. To learn more, interested businesses are invited to join Alliance partners at the European Sustainable Industry Summit 2024 , for the roundtable on“Biodiversity Management: Business Strategies in Action”, taking place in Brussels on 25 June.

BRUSSELS, April 18, 2024 /3BL/ - CSR Europe and the Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC) officially launched the business-led Biodiversity Alliance for Sustainable Management at a high-level kick-off meeting on 17 April. The initiative brings together leading businesses Syensqo, BASF, PPC, Titan, Hitachi, Autostrade per l'Italia, Leonardo, Coca Cola HBC and the Italian sustainability network Impronta Etica to enhance biodiversity preservation and integrate nature-centric approaches into corporate strategies and operations.

With the support of CSR Europe and WHC, in 2024 Alliance partners will focus their efforts to:



Share best practices and strategies on risk and impact assessments and management strategies .

Identify a set of metrics and management tools to scale up and increase the impact of common and individual efforts on biodiversity.

Understand how to better implement current EU requirements on biodiversity as part of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive ( CSRD ), European Sustainability Reporting Standards ( ESRS ), as well as international requirements such as the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures ( TNFD ) and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework . Explore how biodiversity efforts can be leveraged to contribute to a Just Transition .

During the virtual inaugural meeting, Alliance members engaged in insightful discussions on key trends linking business operations with nature. Emphasis was placed on the critical importance of integrating nature and biodiversity in corporate strategies, ensuring ecological resilience and sustainable development. Participants exchanged valuable insights and perspectives, laying the groundwork for collaborative action and shared learning in the months ahead.

After a year-long incubation period, in 2025 the Alliance will open the participation to external businesses . Interested companies are invited to join the dedicated European Roundtable“Biodiversity Management: Business Strategies in Action”, taking place in the framework of the European Sustainable Industry Summit, on 25-26 June 2024 .

