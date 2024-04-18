JFDA: 'Specific' Monitoring Measures To Ensure Milk Supplies Locally

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 18 (Petra) - Director-General of the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA), Dr. Nizar Mhaidat, said the administration is taking "specific" monitoring measures to ensure flow of milk and dairy products that are fit for human consumption, conform to technical rules, and provide various options to the consumer.Mhaidat's remarks came during his meeting with Chairman of the Dairy Cattle Cooperative, Laith Al Hajj at the JFDA's headquarters on Thursday.Mhaidat stressed continuation of the JFDA's monitoring campaigns on using powdered milk in products, which fail to abide by technical rules in force.In this regard, he noted the JFDA formed a team to monitor and follow up on the necessary supervisory measures, in coordination with the competent security departments and relevant authorities.To ensure implementation of its technical rules, Mhaidat stressed that the JFDA will take "stiff" penalties against repeat violators, who illegally re-use powder milk.For his part, Al Hajj noted success of cow sector in achieving "self-sufficiency," pointing its recent development and the latest technological techniques that were integrated into the industry.Al Hajj valued JFDA's efforts in tightening oversight and continuing its monitoring campaigns to support the sector and enhance food security.