President's Office Calls On World Artists To Support Peace Summit

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak discussed the Global Peace Summit with world cultural figures via video conference.

According to the President's Office , representatives of Belgium, the United Kingdom, Italy, Ireland, China, the United States, Germany, and Türkiye participated in the online meeting. Among them were heads of cultural institutions, producers, musicians, artists, and actors.

Yermak thanked them for supporting Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

"We have shown the whole world that it is possible not to be afraid, but to be free and to fight for our values: independence, freedom and democracy. The situation remains difficult, the war continues. People are living under missile and Iranian drone attacks. But every day, every night, our people are fighting on the front lines," he said.

The Head of the Presidential Office presented the details of the Peace Formula initiated by President Volodymyr Zelensky and the preparations for the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland in June this year.

He called on cultural figures to emphasize the importance of the event for the leaders of their countries and for the whole society.

"We want to live in our beautiful country with internationally recognized borders. I urge you to use all your abilities, your influence, your contacts. It is very important that as many world leaders as possible meet in Switzerland. It will significantly help to prevent Ukrainians from being killed every day and every night, and to ensure that our children are not raised under fire," Yermak noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, Andriy Yermak and the new Director of the National Security Office under the President of the Republic of Korea, Chang Ho-jin, discussed the holding of the inaugural Peace Summit.