Ann Tessa Joseph, Sole Woman Among 17 Indian Crew Members In Cargo Ship Seized By Iran Returns To India Today

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Days after Iran seized a cargo ship for its suspicious links with Israel, Kerala-based Ann Tessa Joseph who one of the crew members of the ship, returned to India on Thursday. India's Foreign Ministry is in touch with Iranian authorities to ensure the return of remaining sixteen Indian crew members.(More to come)

