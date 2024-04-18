Dubai Floods 2024: Indian Consulate Releases Helpline Numbers, Guidelines Amid Incessant Rains. Check Here

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Dubai floods 2024: Amid incessant rains in Dubai, which has disrupted normal life in the Arab nation, the Consulate of India released helpline numbers and guidelines for Indians affected by extreme weather conditions. The helpline numbers come as Dubai is in the middle of a \"historic weather event” with the UAE city receiving 142 millimeters (5.59 inches) of rainfall by Tuesday.“Helpline numbers for Indian citizens affected by the extreme weather conditions in Dubai and Northern Emirates and needing help: +971501205172, +971569950590, +971507347676, +971585754213,” the Indian consulate said in a post on X.The helpline numbers come as the operations at Dubai Airport remain suspended with many Indian passengers stranded at the airport. The local news outlet Khaleej Times reported that many vehicle owners left their cars on the road after the water level swelled in the city Indian consulate said that they are in touch with UAE authorities and the airlines to facilitate stranded passengers.“Regular updates from airlines are being conveyed to travelers. Relief measures have been extended in association with Indian community organizations,” India in Dubai added President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan assured that the government is taking adequate measures to tackle the situation and that the safety of the citizens is the top priority of the administration. The government allowed its employees to work remotely and also ordered a thorough study into the vulnerable infrastructure of the country.'No cloud seeding'The National Center of Meteorology of UAE denied the reports that the massive rainfall is the result of cloud seeding performed by many Gulf nations for rainfall in the dry region.“No, there was no cloud seeding done,” Dr Habib Ahmed, a senior meteorologist told Gulf News on Wednesday. The meteorology center urged the residents to not trust the fake news and only respond to the information provided through official sources government officials said that they expect the situation to turn better in a couple of days.
