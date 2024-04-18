Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a cable of congratulations to the President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa on his country's national day.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait crude oil lost six cents during Wednesday's trading to reach USD 90.83 per barrel compared with USD 90.89 pb the day before.

JEDDAH -- Since its launch, the podcast content industry has witnessed a huge development, constant growth and strong competition in the Arab region in the last few years, with some of the leading ones being Saudi-based podcasts. (news report by Fawaz Esmairan).

ROME -- An official of the European Union warns anew of the humanitarian consequences of a prospected Israeli occupation's assault on Rafah in southern Gaza. (end) rk