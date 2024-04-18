Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a cable of congratulations to the President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa on his country's national day.
KUWAIT -- Kuwait crude oil lost six cents during Wednesday's trading to reach USD 90.83 per barrel compared with USD 90.89 pb the day before.
JEDDAH -- Since its launch, the podcast content industry has witnessed a huge development, constant growth and strong competition in the Arab region in the last few years, with some of the leading ones being Saudi-based podcasts. (news report by Fawaz Esmairan).
ROME -- An official of the European Union warns anew of the humanitarian consequences of a prospected Israeli occupation's assault on Rafah in southern Gaza. (end) rk
MENAFN18042024000071011013ID1108110567
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.