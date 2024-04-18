Syrskyi And Umerov Get Acquainted With New Models Of Weapons, Equipment Produced In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov have familiarized themselves with new models of weapons and military equipment made in Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, Syrskyi posted this on Facebook and published a video.

"We had the opportunity with Defense Minister Umerov to get acquainted and evaluate new models of weapons and military equipment and the possibility of their prospective use on the battlefield," the commander-in-chief said.

As reported earlier, Umerov informed about the priorities of the Defense Ministry for the six months of its work, including defense planning, procurement for the Defense Forces, defense production, and defense technologies.