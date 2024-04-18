               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Iran Rescues 21 Sri Lankan Crew From Sinking Ship


4/18/2024 7:35:43 AM

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Iranian emergency services rescued 21 Sri Lankan crew of a ship that capsized in heavy storms in the Gulf of Oman, state media reported.

The Cook Islands-flagged vessel carrying oil went down about 50km off the southern city of Jask, said the official Irna news agency.

“A rescue vessel was dispatched to the area and 21 crew were saved,” Mohammad Amin Amani, director of Jask Ports and Maritime Administration, was quoted as saying.

“Five people who needed medical attention” were treated by Jask emergency services“and the physical condition of these sailors is good”, he added.

Torrential rains have battered the Strait of Hormuz, Oman and the UAE since Monday, and floods killed at least 18 people in Oman. (AFP)

