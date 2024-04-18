Comedian Kettan Singh Drew Inspiration From Vasooli Bhai Of 'Golmaal' For 'EMI Act'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Comedian Kettan Singh shared that for his upcoming gag 'EMI Act' in the comedy show 'Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge' he took inspiration from the character Vasooli Bhai from the movie 'Golmaal'.

The upcoming episode will present another side-splitting rendition of the 'Saiko Baiko' series with an 'EMI Act.'

Comedian Kushal Badrike plays the role of a harrowed husband, comedy queen Hemangi Kavi plays the nagging wife, and the uproarious Kettan essays the role of a loan recovery agent. The husband plans a surprise birthday celebration for his wife, but his plans go awry when the bank recovery agent arrives at their door.

Kettan shared: "In the upcoming gag, I step into the role of the loan recovery agent who unintentionally disrupts a husband's surprise for his wife's birthday. For this role, I drew inspiration from Vasooli Bhai, the iconic character from the movie 'Golmaal'."

The character of Vasooli Bhai is played by actor Mukesh Tiwari, who is known for his work in 'Mangal Pandey', 'Apaharan', and 'Gangaajal'.

'Madness Machayenge' airs at 9.30 p.m. on Sony.