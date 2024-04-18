Odisha Assembly Polls: Congress Announces Candidates For Four Seats

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 18 (IANS) The Congress on Thursday released a fresh list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Odisha.

The party announced the names of four candidates -- Debendra Kumar Sahoo from the Mahanga Assembly segment under the Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency; Manoj Rath for the Satyabadi Assembly seat in the Puri Parliamentary constituency; Prakash Chandra Jena for Bhubaneswar Central, and Ashok Kumar Das for Bhubaneswar North Assembly seats.

The party had earlier declared names for 119 out of the 147 Assembly seats.

The Congress has left two Assembly seats in Sundargarh district, Biramitrapur and Bonai constituencies, to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and CPI(M) respectively.

The Assembly elections will be held in four phases -- May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. Counting will be held on June 4.