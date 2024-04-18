Israelis unveil view on revengeful attack against Iran

(MENAFN) A recent poll conducted in Israel has unveiled that a significant majority of Israelis are against launching a retaliatory strike on Iran, fearing potential repercussions that could strain their country's alliances with international partners. The survey, conducted by Hebrew University, surveyed 1,466 Israelis via online and phone methods over two days, shedding light on public sentiment regarding potential military action against Iran following recent escalations in tensions.



Reports indicate that United States President Joe Biden has cautioned the Israeli government against resorting to military measures in response to Iran's alleged aerial bombardment over the weekend. Israel claims that Iran targeted it with numerous missiles and drones, with the Israeli military asserting that it intercepted the vast majority of them. In contrast, Iran has stated that it successfully struck several Israeli military installations in retaliation for an earlier alleged Israeli airstrike on Iran's consulate in Damascus, which resulted in the deaths of seven high-ranking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officers.



According to the poll findings, a staggering 74 percent of respondents expressed opposition to any military retaliation if it risks undermining Israel's security alliances with its allies. Additionally, over half of those surveyed advocated for Israel to heed political and military demands from its allies to ensure the sustainability of its defense system over time.



The survey results reflect a nuanced approach to Israel's response to regional tensions, with many Israelis emphasizing the importance of maintaining diplomatic and strategic partnerships in navigating security challenges. Amidst growing concerns over the prospect of further escalation, United Kingdom Foreign Secretary David Cameron commented on Israel's deliberations during his official visit to the country, acknowledging the complexities involved in decision-making amidst heightened geopolitical tensions.



As Israel grapples with the delicate balance between safeguarding its security interests and preserving diplomatic ties with key allies, the poll underscores the significance of public opinion in shaping the country's approach to regional conflicts. Against the backdrop of ongoing diplomatic efforts and geopolitical maneuvering, the findings highlight the multifaceted nature of Israel's security calculus in navigating the complex dynamics of the Middle East.

MENAFN18042024000045015687ID1108110068