Three Killed As Russia Hits Odesa With Ballistic Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa with ballistic missiles late on April 30, killing three people.

Oleh Kiper, head of the region's military administration, announced this on the Telegram messenger, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles. Three people were killed and three more injured in the attack. The victims are receiving the necessary medical assistance," he wrote.

According to Kiper, civilian infrastructure was damaged.

Illustration photo

