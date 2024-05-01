Baku Initiative Group Conference Focuses On Global Efforts In Decolonization Process

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The second panel of the conference“The Path to decolonization:Consequences of assimilation and its implications for therealization of human rights” organized by the Baku Initiative Groupat the United Nations Office at Vienna, featured discussions on thetopic "Development of human rights through legal frameworks andinternational obligations in the process of decolonization".

According to Azernews , the session saw speechesby representatives of French colonies and researchers from variousuniversities who highlighted the pressing challenges caused byFrance's assimilation policy in the countries under thecolonization despite legal frameworks and internationalobligations.

The speakers of the session, including Jean-Jacob Bicep,moderator of the conference, former member of the EuropeanParliament, Secretary General of the People's Union for theLiberation of Guadeloupe, a member of the Baku Initiative Groupfrom Guadeloupe, Edmond Mondésir, member of the National Council ofPeople's Committees of Martinique, member of the "Ase Plere AnnouLite" movement and others touched upon the grave consequences ofthe assimilation policy, as well as the negative impact ofcolonialism on local communities, and exchanged ideas on theprotection of the rights of people affected by this process and itssolutions. They emphasized that France continues its colonizationpolicy and assimilation even today, noting that the policy ofassimilation aims to deprive the local population of their culture,traditions, and language, thus alienating them from their roots andhistory.