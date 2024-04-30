(MENAFN- Baystreet) Biotech Firms Intensify Efforts as Breast Cancer Strikes Younger Patients at Alarming Rate

Stocks To Watch Today: PayPal, McDonald's, and Coca-Cola

Three of the most-watched companies will post quarterly results this morning. They are PayPal (PYPL), McDonald's (MCD), and Coca-Cola (KO).

In the fintech sector, expectations are low for PayPal. Its peer, SoFi (SOFI), posted a two-cent profit per share after adjusted revenue grew by 26.2% to $580.65 million. Still, shares fell by 10.48% yesterday.

McDonald's, a popular food chain, should rally post-earnings by the end of the day. This depends on the company's outlook for the year and the stock market's reaction to the forecast.

Coca-Cola is a favorite. The firm rarely disappoints investors. Even if the results do not meet expectations, management will walk through the results for the quarter and explain how profits will rise in 2024.

After the market closes, watch AMD. The firm, whose AI server is second place to Nvidia's (NVDA) offering, does not have room to disappoint investors. When E-retailer Amazon (AMZN) posts results, watch its AWS growth and progress in generative AI. The firm may announce a small dividend, matching that of the Alphabet (GOOG) distribution.

Expectations are low that Starbucks (SBUX) will post strong results. Shares are on a downtrend, after peaking at over $106 in Nov. 2023. Similarly, Pinterest (PINS) is trending lower. The company might post strong ad revenue and an increase in e-commerce activity.







