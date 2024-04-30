The United Arab Emirates University excels in QS Subject Area Rankings 2024

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Being the only university in UAE featured across all five broad subject areas.



Al Ain, UAE: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) University has consecutively secured rankings across all five broad subject areas in the QS Subject Area Rankings 2024. It has also been named as one of the world’s top universities for the study of 20 subjects in the latest edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject ( The 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject, released recently by global higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds, provides an independent comparative analysis of the performance of more than 16,400 individual university programs, taken by students at more than 1500 universities in 96 locations around the world, across 55 academic disciplines and five broad faculty areas.



The UAE University is currently ranked for 20 subjects compared to 13 subjects in 2021. In contrast to its 2023 ranking, UAE University has been added to the Law subject ranking in 2024. QS uses five key metrics to compile the subject rankings. Reputation indicators are based on the responses of more than 240,000 employers and academics to QS surveys while Citations per Paper and H-Index measure research impact and productivity. International Research Network (IRN) is used to assess cross-border research collaboration.



The UAE University has been ranked first in UAE for two broad subject areas: Life Sciences & Medicine and Natural Science and second for the remaining three areas: Arts & Humanities, Engineering & Technology, Social Sciences & Management. For Engineering and Technology, the UAE University has surged in its rankings by 27 positions, now standing at 233 in the latest ranking.



Prof. Ghaleb Albreiki, Acting Vice Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University mentioned that:”The University is committed to provide the needed resources in order to excel in international rankings. Research is one of the main pillars of the University and we are detrimened to become a research-intensive university that provides high quality undergraduate and graduate education. The UAE University is continuously aligning its academic and research strategies to meet international standard”. He added that “International ranking of the university represents an important tool for us to improve the quality of our research and academic programs. Continuous improvement to our mandates is needed to effectively and positively contribute to the higher education at UAE”



Prof. Ghaleb Albreiki elaborated that as a flagship institution in the UAE, we pledge our dedication to introduce pioneering teaching approaches, foster research collaboration, and advance infrastructure development. These endeavors aim to enrich the academic journey of the students at UAE University.



