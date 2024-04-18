General claims US soldiers forced to torment Abu Ghraib inmates

(MENAFN) In a long-awaited trial shedding new light on the infamous Abu Ghraib prison scandal, retired United States Army General Antonio Taguba has testified, implicating a contractor linked to the Pentagon in the mistreatment of detainees. The trial, initiated by three former detainees of Abu Ghraib, accuses CACI International Inc, a Virginia-based consultancy with ties to the Pentagon, of involvement in torture practices at the prison nearly two decades ago.



General Taguba's testimony during the trial has brought attention to Steven Stefanowicz, also known as 'Big Steve,' an employee of CACI who allegedly pressured soldiers serving in Iraq to abuse detainees. Taguba described Stefanowicz's attempts to intimidate him during his investigation into the Abu Ghraib abuses, highlighting the contractor's alleged role in instructing Army guards to "soften up" inmates.



According to Taguba's report in 2004, Stefanowicz was deemed to have been aware that his instructions amounted to physical abuse and recommended disciplinary action against him.



Taguba's testimony has been considered by some as the most compelling evidence yet of CACI contractors' involvement in the mistreatment of detainees at Abu Ghraib.



The retired general's investigation primarily focused on the military police (MP), with many MPs reporting to investigators that they lacked clear instructions from the military. In the absence of clear guidance, Taguba testified that contractors like Stefanowicz stepped in to fill the void, exacerbating the situation.



Furthermore, confusion arose during the investigation as troops referred to the company as "khaki," rather than CACI, initially complicating efforts to identify the contractors involved in the abuses.



The trial, which commenced after almost 16 years of procedural delays, represents a significant milestone in the quest for accountability for the atrocities committed at Abu Ghraib. As testimonies continue to unfold, the proceedings shed light on the complexities surrounding the roles of military contractors in wartime operations and raise critical questions about oversight and accountability within the military-industrial complex.

