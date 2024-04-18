Minor Drowns To Death In South Kashmir's Shopian

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A minor lost his life after he drowned into the water canal in his native village Zawoora area of South Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday.
Quoting an official,news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that a minor child aged about two years identified as Aqib Ahmad Dar fell in the water canal at village Zawoora Shopian.ADVERTISEMENT
He was evacuated to a hospital in serious condition where he breathed his last.
Meanwhile police have taken cognizance and started an investigation.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also Kashmir's Deadly Waters: 49 Drowning Incidents In 14 Months: SDRF Minor Boy Drowns To Death In South Kashmir's Shopian
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN18042024000215011059ID1108109835
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.