U.S. reimposes oil sanctions on Venezuela over alleged crackdown on dissent

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, American officials confirmed the reinstatement of oil sanctions on Venezuela, citing President Nicolas Maduro's alleged ongoing suppression of political opponents. According to Agence France-Presse reports, the Biden administration reiterated its stance, stating that Caracas had failed to meet its commitments by the April 18 deadline, as mandated by Washington, to demonstrate progress in addressing concerns related to political freedoms.



President Biden's administration had initially suspended some sanctions against Venezuela after an agreement was reached in October between the Maduro government and the opposition. This agreement aimed to ensure the conduct of free and fair elections in 2024, under the supervision of international observers. However, the recent decision to reimpose sanctions underscores the perceived lack of sufficient progress in addressing concerns regarding political repression and harassment of opposition figures.



A senior official within the Biden administration, who requested anonymity, highlighted the mixed results of Venezuela's compliance with the agreed-upon pledges. While acknowledging some efforts made by Venezuelan authorities, the official emphasized that shortcomings persist, particularly concerning the alleged harassment and suppression of opposition figures. The administration expressed particular concern over the exclusion of Maria Corina Machado, one of Maduro's prominent opponents, from participating in the upcoming presidential elections scheduled for July 28.



In response to the reimposition of sanctions, American authorities have set a deadline of May 31 for companies to comply with US sanctions on Venezuelan oil. This move signals a renewed effort by the United States to exert pressure on the Maduro government and address perceived violations of democratic principles and human rights within Venezuela.

