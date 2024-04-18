               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
CRA President Meets Romanian Counterpart


4/18/2024 4:35:51 AM

President of Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) Ahmad Abdulla Al Muslemani met yesterday with President of Romania's communication regulatory authority (ANCOM) Valeriu Stefan Zgonea. The meeting touched on aspects of cooperation in regulating the telecommunications and information technology sector.

