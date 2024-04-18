CRA President Meets Romanian Counterpart

President of Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) Ahmad Abdulla Al Muslemani met yesterday with President of Romania's communication regulatory authority (ANCOM) Valeriu Stefan Zgonea. The meeting touched on aspects of cooperation in regulating the telecommunications and information technology sector.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.