Woman wheels dead body into bank to guarantee loan

In a bizarre and macabre incident that has shocked Brazil, a woman named Erika de Souza Vieira Nunes has been apprehended after attempting to secure a loan at a bank by wheeling in the corpse of an elderly man whom she claimed was her uncle. According to reports from local police, Nunes brought the body of 68-year-old Paulo Roberto Braga into a bank in a suburb of Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, insisting that he would co-sign the loan.



In footage captured by the bank's security camera, Nunes is seen holding a pen and attempting to move the deceased man's hand to sign the loan documents, despite receiving no response. She pleaded with the inert body, urging it to sign and expressing frustration at the supposed lack of cooperation. The scene unfolded as Nunes even went as far as to physically manipulate the corpse's hand, all while claiming to bank staff that her uncle was simply unwell and needed to sign the documents.



However, bank employees grew increasingly suspicious as the man's head kept slumping backward, indicating his lifeless state. Expressing their doubts about the situation, they eventually alerted the authorities, leading to Nunes' immediate arrest on charges of fraud. The deceased man, Paulo Roberto Braga, was subsequently transported to the morgue.



Investigating officer Fabio Luiz Souza revealed to news program Bom Dia Rio that Nunes was fully aware of her uncle's demise, as he had been deceased for at least two hours prior to the incident. The shocking attempt to use a corpse to secure a loan has sparked outrage and disbelief, highlighting the lengths some individuals may go to in their pursuit of financial gain.



The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance and adherence to ethical standards in financial transactions, as well as the consequences of attempting to deceive financial institutions. As the investigation unfolds, authorities will undoubtedly seek to uncover the motives behind Nunes' disturbing actions and ensure justice is served.

