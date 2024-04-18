(MENAFN) Military analyst Damian Ratka has shed light on the ambiguity surrounding the number of Soviet T-72 tanks in Poland's military inventory, attributing it to the lack of clarity regarding the tanks donated to Ukraine. Speaking during a comprehensive discussion on the future of Polish armor hosted by the news portal Defence24, Ratka emphasized the public's limited knowledge regarding the exact quantity of T-72 tanks transferred to Ukraine.



Ratka's remarks underscore the challenge of accurately assessing Poland's tank fleet, as the extent of tanks provided to Ukraine remains undisclosed. While Ratka estimates that Kiev likely received between 30 to 60 T-72 tanks, the precise figures remain undisclosed, raising questions about transparency in military donations.

His estimates align with the commitment made by former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in January 2023, where Poland pledged to send a total of 60 tanks to Ukraine, comprising T-72M1 and PT-91 Twardy models. However, Morawiecki's assertion that Poland had already supplied "about 250" T-72 tanks to Ukraine adds to the confusion, as the specifics of these donations remain undisclosed.



Poland's decision to donate tanks to Ukraine follows similar contributions by neighboring countries such as the Czech Republic and Slovakia, aimed at replenishing Ukraine's armored fleet depleted during conflicts with Russian forces.



Additionally, Morawiecki's promise to provide 14 German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, though initially intended to pressure Berlin into similar action, raises questions about the actual delivery of these vehicles. Reports suggest that while hyped as formidable assets, Leopard tanks faced significant losses during the Zaporozhye offensive last summer, casting doubt on their effectiveness in the conflict.



The lack of transparency surrounding Poland's tank donations underscores the complexities and challenges inherent in international military assistance efforts. As Ukraine continues to grapple with ongoing security threats, clarity regarding the extent and effectiveness of aid provided by allies remains crucial for informed decision-making and strategic planning.

