Reports state America vows to murder Assange

(MENAFN) Reports emerged on Tuesday suggesting that Washington has provided a set of assurances regarding the potential trial of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange if he is extradited to the United States to face espionage charges. These assurances, shared by New York Times correspondent Megan Specia, purportedly include guarantees that Assange would be afforded protections under the United States Constitution's First Amendment, ensuring freedom of speech, and that he would not be subject to prejudice based on his nationality. Additionally, it is reported that Assange would not face the death penalty if convicted.



While these assurances are described as "binding," it is important to note that the decision on the "applicability of the First Amendment" would ultimately rest with United States courts, indicating that there may still be legal complexities to navigate in Assange's case.



These developments come in the wake of a recent ruling by the British High Court in London, which stated that if the United States failed to provide these guarantees, Assange would have grounds to appeal against his extradition to the United States for trial. Assange, an Australian national, has been detained in London's high-security Belmarsh Prison for the past five years.



His legal troubles began in 2010 when he was initially arrested by British police over sexual offense allegations, which he has consistently denied.



Following his arrest, Assange sought asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he faced questioning over the same allegations. However, his asylum was revoked by Ecuador in 2019, leading to his subsequent arrest. Since then, Assange has remained in Belmarsh Prison, as the United States government seeks his extradition on charges related to the publication of classified Pentagon military documents by WikiLeaks in 2010.



The documents in question detailed alleged United States war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan, sparking widespread controversy and condemnation. If extradited and convicted, Assange could face a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison, highlighting the severity of the charges against him and the high stakes involved in his legal battle.



As the extradition proceedings continue to unfold, Assange's case raises significant questions about freedom of the press, government transparency, and the rights of individuals accused of exposing state secrets. The assurances provided by the United States government offer a glimmer of hope for Assange's supporters, but the road ahead remains fraught with legal challenges and uncertainties.

