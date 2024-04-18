Karnataka: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In THESE Districts For Next Three Days

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast indicating heavy rainfall across various districts of Karnataka over the next three days. According to the forecast, the state is set to experience widespread showers, except for coastal regions, with different intensities in different areas.

Today, the northern inland districts, excluding the coastal regions, are likely to witness heavy rain. Moderate rainfall is expected in districts including Belagavi, Bagalkot, Dharwad, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura, and Yadgiri. Meanwhile, the southern interior districts such as Bellary, Bengaluru, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysore, Ramanagara, and Tumkur are anticipated to receive light rainfall.

Moving forward to April 19, heavy rainfall is predicted in districts like Hassan, Vijayanagar, Tumkur, Shimoga, Ramanagara, Mysore, Mandya, Kolar, and Kodagu. On the same day, Dakshina Kannada, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Vijayapur, Bellary, Chitradurga, and Davangere are expected to experience heavy showers.

As the forecast extends to April 20, heavy rainfall is anticipated in Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Davangere, Vijayanagar, Tumkur, Shimoga, Mysore, Mandya, Kolar, and Hassan. However, the coastal districts may experience relief from heavy rain.

The Meteorological Department has advised residents and authorities in the affected areas to stay alert and take necessary precautions to mitigate the impact of the expected heavy rainfall.

