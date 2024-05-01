Jordan Armed Forces Conducts Three Aid Airdrops In Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 1 (Petra) -- The Jordan Armed Forces Wednesday conducted three airdrops of humanitarian aid in northern Gaza amid an ongoing Israeli war on the embattled enclave.Three planes joined the airdrop operation including one of the Royal Jordanian Air Force, one of the from Egypt and one from Germany.Jordan had carried out 91 airdrops so far and 227 in cooperation with other countries.The Jordanian Armed Forces said it is committed to sending humanitarian and medical aid via an air bridge to be delivered via aid planes from Marka Airport towards Al-Arish International Airport, Egypt, or through airdrops in Gaza or land aid convoy.