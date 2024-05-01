UAE Rains: Dewa Asks Residents To Take Necessary Steps To Avoid Power, Water Interruptions

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 1 May 2024, 5:23 PM

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) on Wednesday called on customers to undertake necessary measures during the rain to avoid any internal interruptions and ensure the safety and continuity of electricity and water supplies.

The utility services provider highlighted the importance of using the services of a competent technician to carry out regular maintenance work.

The advisory comes as the UAE is expected to see another round of medium to heavy rains on Wednesday and Thursday. Dubai and its neighbouring emirates saw record rains on April 16, resulting in flooding and damage to many properties. A timely decision by the building owners and tenants helps them reduce damages during heavy rains.

Faisal Abbas, vice-president for employment benefits and general insurance at The Continental Group, said a client's villa incurred damages estimated to be Dh315,000.“Apart from these, relatively low-value claims continue to come as clients assess the full extent of damages. Such claims will continue in May as well,” said Abbas.

It asked Dubai residents to check exposed connections and secure them by using water-proof sockets and fixtures. It also asked consumers to check all the connections are properly earthed and all electrical cabinets are closed.

Dewa said all spare conduits on rooftops should be closed and damaged meter windows need to be closed in order to avoid any issues due to rains.

