Power Companies Supply Power To All Consumers In Dnipropetrovsk Region After Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Power engineers have restored electricity supply to all consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk region that were cut off due to Russian attacks.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Energy .

"All consumers who lost power due to the hostilities have been reconnected. In Nikopol, a gas pipeline was damaged as a result of shelling, and 15 consumers were disconnected from gas supply," the statement said.

Russian missile attack on Lviv region:infrastructure damaged in two districts

In addition, repair crews have connected 6,000 consumers in Donetsk region, 2,400 in Zaporizhzhia region, and 559 in Kherson region. In Sumy region, power engineers have reconnected two overhead lines that were disconnected as a result of hostilities.

Due to the hostilities, 26,100 consumers in Kharkiv region, 45,600in Donetsk region, 28,800 in Kherson region, and 1,500 in Chernihiv region remain without power. There are also 11,300 customers in Sumy region and 3,700 in Zaporizhzhia region without electricity.

In Kharkiv region, about 200,000 subscribers are disconnected due to network restrictions.

Japan to continue supporting Ukraine'ssector

In Chernihiv region, a gas pipeline was damaged in one of the settlements. As a result, 340 consumers were disconnected from gas supply.

As reported, on April 29, power companies restored electricity supply to almost 26,900 consumers who lost power for various reasons.