ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 98 Cr Of Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra In Mumbai, Pune

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) In a major swoop, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has slapped provisional attachment orders on the properties of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Ripu Sudan Kundra, alias Raj Kundra, here on Thursday.

The movable and immovable properties, worth around Rs 97.79 crore, belong to the Kundra couple and the action has been taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2022, said the ED.

They comprise a residential flat in the posh Juhu area of suburban Mumbai which is in the name of Shilpa Shetty, plus a bungalow in Pune and equity shares belonging to Kundra.

The individual valuation of the assets/shares that have been attached has not been revealed by the ED.

