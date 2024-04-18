Silicon IT Hub Participates In Africa's Largest Tech Event GITEX Africa 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Wilmington, DE, March 20,2024: With an aim to showcasing a glimpse of Africa's bold future, GITEX Africa event will be organized between 29 to 31 May, 2024 in Marrakesh, Morocco. As the largest tech and start-up show in Africa, GITEX Africa brings new opportunities for the MENA region, and the world! It will highlight innovative approach with digitalization for transforming businesses worldwide. Like the annual GITEX event held in Dubai, GITEX Africa will also focus on the futuristic trends and technologies. AI, Cloud, IoT, cybersecurity, digital cities, agritech, network infrastructure, and sustainability are some of the top trends that the mega technology show will cover. Experts, investors, innovators, and entrepreneurs from all across the world will visit GITEX Africa 2024 event and explore new scopes for modern businesses.



After successfully participating in GITEX Global event held in Dubai between 16-20 October, 2023, Silicon IT Hub is set to participate in GITEX Africa this year. This renowned IT solutions provider will promote its skills in integrating technological advancements in tailored business IT solutions. As a leading enterprise software development company, Silicon IT Hub has a vast experience of over two decades in developing custom IT solutions for a global corporate clientele. The company boasts over 15000 sq Green Office with state-of-the-art infrastructure and in-house teams for developing high-end web and mobile app developers.

Silicon IT Hub has successfully positioned itself from a traditional web and mobile app development company to an integrated IT solutions provider in trending technologies including AI/ML, chatbot, IoT, blockchain, and VR. The company has forayed into product development in recent years with introducing advanced digital signage software and a 360-degree app solution for civic services. Silicon IT Hub is going to participate this event with multiple objectives.



A spokesperson at Silicon IT Hub revealed the purpose of participating in GITEX Africa event in these words- "At Silicon IT Hub, we are always keen to explore new regions for expansion, knowledge-sharing, partnerships, and growth of our operations. When our team participated in GITEX Global event last year, the management decided to focus on the MENA region and Africa to drive growth. As we are going to participate in GITEX Africa event, we expect fruitful partnerships and meetings with leading decision-makers. We are eager to see how this participation in one of the largest tech events will unfold new horizons.



Experienced members from senior management of Silicon IT Hub will remain present during May 29 to 31, 2024 at a diverse Moroccan city Marrakesh in GITEX Africa event. The company has booked the Stand No. 8M-02, Hall 8 in this event. One can send an email at ... to schedule a meeting or one-to-one discussion during GITEX Africa 2024 in Morocco.



