American airlines criticize unjust rivalry by China

(MENAFN) United States airlines are sounding the alarm over what they perceive as unfair competition from their Chinese counterparts, prompting calls for intervention from the Biden administration. Trade groups representing the airlines, along with their employee unions, have raised concerns regarding what they deem as "anti-competitive" practices employed by Beijing, coupled with the routing of flights through Russian airspace.



In a letter addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, the airline groups highlighted the alleged advantages afforded to Chinese carriers by the Chinese government, including certain protections and policies that they argue tilt the playing field in favor of Chinese airlines. These actions, they contend, have adversely affected United States carriers, particularly amid the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the imposition of new requirements by Beijing.



Despite efforts to increase air traffic between the United States and China, current levels remain significantly below pre-pandemic levels. While the Biden administration recently approved an increase in the number of round trips that Chinese airlines can operate each week, United States carriers have reportedly not fully utilized their allocated capacity. This discrepancy has fueled concerns among United States airlines that continued unchecked growth in the Chinese aviation market could further disadvantage American workers and businesses.



The letter underscores the urgency for the United States government to establish policies aimed at safeguarding the interests of United States aviation workers, industry, and air travelers in the face of what United States airlines perceive as unequal access and competition in the global aviation market. As the debate over fairness and competition in the airline industry intensifies, stakeholders await potential action from policymakers to address the concerns raised by United States carriers.

