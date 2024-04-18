Iranian Rescuers Saved 21 Crewmen Of Sinking Sri Lankan Tanker In Gulf Of Oman

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Apr 18 (NNN-IRNA) – Iranian rescuers, yesterday saved 21 crew members of a storm-hit Sri Lankan oil tanker from drowning, along with their ship in the Gulf of Oman.

The vessel, registered under the Cook Islands, was reported to be sinking approximately 30 miles from Jask County on the southern coast of Iran's Hormozgan province. The name of the tanker has not been disclosed.

Mohammad-Amin Amani, head of Jask's maritime organisation, stated that, the rescue operation was initiated promptly, following an alert to the provincial maritime control tower.

According to Amani, five crew members required medical attention, following the rescue and have since been treated. They are reported to be in good condition.– NNN-IRNA