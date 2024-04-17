Greencarnewsbreaks Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) Announces Enhanced Features Of 2024 Lucid Air Grand Touring Model

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) , a company setting new standards for the luxury electric experience with the Lucid Air, America's most awarded new luxury vehicle, has released details about its 2024 Lucid Air Grand Touring. This year's model features enhancements designed to help people drive farther and charge faster in a broader range of environments and conditions. Enhanced features include an EPA-estimated range of 516 miles, the longest range of any EV in the U.S. market today; more efficiency and more sustainable performance, thanks to the vehicle's proprietary motor design, battery cell chemistry and thermal characteristics; and an estimated 15%–30% faster DC charging.“The Air Grand Touring is our longest-range car - in fact the longest-range EV available today - and is now further optimized with a multitude of powertrain updates, including the Air Sapphire heat pump,” said

Lucid CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson in the press release.“The Air Grand Touring has retained its 516-mile range estimate, achieving this despite more-stringent EPA testing. More importantly, it delivers improved range and efficiency in a broader range of everyday, real-world conditions.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Lucid Group Inc.

Lucid Group has a mission to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, the Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a

California-inspired design. The Lucid Air is assembled at the company's factories in

Casa Grande, Arizona, and

King Abdullah Economic City (“KAEC”),

Saudi Arabia; deliveries of

Lucid Air

are currently underway to customers in the

United States,

Canada,

Europe and the

Middle East. For more information about the company, visit

.

